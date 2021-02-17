All of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside today’s iPad Pro price drops, we are still tracking a solid Apple Gift card promotion to get even better deals on discounted apps. Speaking of which, this morning’s collection is now ready to go down below. Highlights include Teslagrad, Mars Info, FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner, Be Focused Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mars Info: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RecipeBox – Save Your Recipes!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flashlight Timer – Timed Torch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gettysburg Story Tour: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: eWallet – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pitch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Screen Mirroring A-Z TV Cast: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Redshift Premium – Astronomy: $41 (Reg. $45)

More on Teslagrad:

In the Kingdom of Elektropia, a king rules with an iron fist, combating and destroying a sect of technological wizards who have a massive tower in the middle of the city named Teslagrad. Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.

