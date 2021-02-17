FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kodak’s digital instant camera prints 3.5- by 4.25-inch photos in a snap at $107 (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonKodak
Reg. $150 $107

Amazon is offering the KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera for $106.87 shipped. This is down from its $150 list price and marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. This camera brings back a retro vibe while delivering on a few 21st-century comforts. With the instant printing function, this will ensure that you can easily transform any moment into a lasting memory. There’s a 16MP sensor here that delivers 3.51- by 4.25-inch photos, plus with a 10-second timer and automatic flash, it’s built to be a versatile camera. A microSD slot saves the images that you take even if you don’t print, and built-in Bluetooth allows you to connect it to an iPhone or Android for posting on Instagram or Facebook. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up additional film. This 40-pack is made by Kodak so you know it’ll be original quality. Coming in at $40, each print will cost $1. While that might seem a bit high, just keep in mind that this is a digital camera so you can take as many pictures as you want before printing the perfect one, helping to reduce waste.

Prefer to take pictures with your smartphone? Well, right now we’re tracking a number of great deals, including the Nokia 8.3 at $380 and the OnePlus 7T at $350. Both of these are fantastic options if you’re in the market for a new Android smartphone, as they offer great built-in cameras of various designs and megapixels.

More about the Kodak Smile Classic Instant Camera:

  • A RETRO WAY TO CAPTURE MOMENTS: The Kodak Smile Classic combines an old-school design with advanced modern technology
  • LARGE AND VIBRANT PHOTOS: This camera produces the largest photos in the KODAK instant print collection. You can print 16 megapixel 3.51” x 4.25” photos
  • PACKED WITH FEATURES: Bluetooth connectivity connects to iOS and Android devices. With an optical viewfinder, 10 second timer and automatic strobe flash

