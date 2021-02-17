Oakley, Costa sunglasses, more extra 20% off at Steep and Cheap from $30

Steep and Cheap is offering an extra 20% off top brand sunglasses with promo code STEEP20SUNNY at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on top brands including Oakley, Smith, Costa, Ray-Ban, and many more. Shipping fees apply and vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses for men that are currently marked down to $84 and originally was priced at $193. This style is great for sports or everyday wear and the polarized lens helps you to see clearly. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the lightweight frame is also nice for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!