FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has the Heritage Pizza Stone with included wheel cutter down at $34 today

-
AmazonHome GoodsHeritage
Reg. $40+ $34

Thalestris Co. (99% positive in the last 12-months from over 10,000 ratings) via Amazon is offering the Heritage Pizza Stone bundle for $33.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $50, it has more recently sold in the $40 range with today’s deal matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Made from a black ceramic material and coated in a non-stick glaze, it is said to make for faster cooking times, a “much crispier crust,” and will “not stain from grease.” A simple soapy water wipe will bring it back to new and it ships with a bonus pizza wheel cutter you won’t have to buy separately. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can save slightly more with this Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set at $31 shipped, but be sure to give the Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set a look as well. it sells for under $11.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Also shipping with a pizza wheel cutter, this is great option if you can move down from the 15-inches found on today’s lead deal to a 13-inch model. 

Prefer some mini pizzas instead? We are still tracking the Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with a lifetime warranty at just $11 Prime shipped. Then swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchenware offers including the Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with air fry lid, Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, and much more. Just be sure to scope out this discounted Zinus Soho Dining Table set with the benches included. 

More on the Heritage Pizza Stone bundle:

  • Faster – This pizza stone for oven pre-heats twice as fast as other pizza stones on the market. It thoroughly cooks homemade pizza at quicker baking times and produces a much crisper crust. The tapered edge allows for easy serving
  • Less mess – The baking stone is coated in a non-stick glaze that prevents crust from fusing to it and creating a mess. Does not stain from grease or burnt crust and washes easily. Just sponge it with warm, soapy water and it will look brand new again

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Heritage

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on s...
Move 7GB of data in just one second with the WD_Black 2...
Outfit your home office with Zinus’ Tresa Desk: $...
HP’s 12-inch touchscreen Chromebook X360 returns ...
Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum now $280 (Up to $220 off) + mo...
Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit motion sensors, smart plu...
Amazon will ship Hanover’s 2-in-1 Steel Multi-Use...
Family-sized 8-Qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with air fry ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with lifetime warranty just $11 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

$11 Learn More
Save $39

Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on sale from $198 (Save up to $39)

From $198 Learn More
New low

Move 7GB of data in just one second with the WD_Black 2TB SN850 M.2 SSD at a low of $387

$387 Learn More
Reg. $140

Outfit your home office with Zinus’ Tresa Desk: $111.50 at Amazon (Save $28)

$111.50 Learn More
Reg. $360

HP’s 12-inch touchscreen Chromebook X360 returns to all-time low at $280 (Save $80)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $500

Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum now $280 (Up to $220 off) + more upright models from $20

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit motion sensors, smart plugs, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $379

Amazon will ship Hanover’s 2-in-1 Steel Multi-Use Shed to you for $331.50 (Reg. $379)

$331.50 Learn More