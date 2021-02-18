Amazon has the Heritage Pizza Stone with included wheel cutter down at $34 today

Thalestris Co. (99% positive in the last 12-months from over 10,000 ratings) via Amazon is offering the Heritage Pizza Stone bundle for $33.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $50, it has more recently sold in the $40 range with today’s deal matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Made from a black ceramic material and coated in a non-stick glaze, it is said to make for faster cooking times, a “much crispier crust,” and will “not stain from grease.” A simple soapy water wipe will bring it back to new and it ships with a bonus pizza wheel cutter you won’t have to buy separately. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more with this Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set at $31 shipped, but be sure to give the Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set a look as well. it sells for under $11.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Also shipping with a pizza wheel cutter, this is great option if you can move down from the 15-inches found on today’s lead deal to a 13-inch model.

Prefer some mini pizzas instead? We are still tracking the Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with a lifetime warranty at just $11 Prime shipped. Then swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchenware offers including the Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with air fry lid, Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, and much more. Just be sure to scope out this discounted Zinus Soho Dining Table set with the benches included.

Faster – This pizza stone for oven pre-heats twice as fast as other pizza stones on the market. It thoroughly cooks homemade pizza at quicker baking times and produces a much crisper crust. The tapered edge allows for easy serving

Less mess – The baking stone is coated in a non-stick glaze that prevents crust from fusing to it and creating a mess. Does not stain from grease or burnt crust and washes easily. Just sponge it with warm, soapy water and it will look brand new again

