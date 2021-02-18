FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum now $280 (Up to $220 off) + more upright models from $20

-
Reg. $500 From $20

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $279.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $500 and currently starting at around $375 on Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $220 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Designed for all floor types, it will pull dirt right out of your carpets just as easily as the hardwood with a self-adjusting cleaner head. Alongside included tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair, and combination tools, it also has a washable HEPA filter, bagless emptying, and “Radial Root Cyclone technology [that] helps remove dirt and allergens from your home.” Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More vacuum deals below from $20.  

More upright vacuum deals:

Prefer to have a robot clean the floors instead? Be sure to dive into the ongoing offers we have on iRobot and Roborock robotic vacuums right here. Then swing by this Craftsman 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac price drop before you explore the new Wyze handheld vac and the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ model. 

More on the Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vac:

Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum: Tackle messes on your carpet and hard flooring with this versatile upright vacuum. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris. Plus, the cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring. Tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home.

