Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with a 2-pack of outdoor solar LED lights for $19

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 6WSIPC23 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30%, matches our last mention, and is the best available. If you’re someone who likes to spend time outdoors in the spring, winter is almost over. These lights offer 3,200-lumens of brightness each and are perfect for illuminating your entire patio or back yard with ease. Charged by the sun’s rays, you won’t have to worry about wires or changing batteries here. Plus, they’re entirely weather-resistant, ensuring that they’ll stand the test of time in the elements. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

Be sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, we’ve found another 2-pack of outdoor solar LED lights with a different style and brightness for $27.50. Sporting the ability to be recharged via USB and a more ornate design, this is perfect for adding to your porch or patio.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

