Family-sized 8-Qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with air fry lid now $80 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

-
Crock-Pot
Reg. $120+ $80

Amazon is now offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy, this model typically sells for between $120 and $180 at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Considering that adding an air fryer lid to an Instant Pot setup costs about as much as the entire cooker here, this is a worthy alternative. Along with pressure cooking, slowing cooking, searing, steaming, and more, this model can also crisp up anything you throw in there with the included air fryer lid. The 8-quart capacity is large to feed the entire family from one pot and it carries a 4+ star rating. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, the latest model Instant Pot Duo Nova starts at $80 for the 3-quart model and just goes up from there. For something even more affordable, take a look at this ongoing deal on Bella’s highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped. It won’t provide pressure cooking options, but it does air fry and has a built-in rotisserie system as well. 

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional kitchenware and household essentials including Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, this Zinus Soho Dining Table set, Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60, and much more. Just remember, we are also still tracking loads of cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, and more  at up to 60% off as well. 

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

  • An all-in-one appliance that lets you Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown/Sear, Sauté, Steam, and now finish off foods to crispy perfection
  • Removeable Crisping Lid allows for a crispy finish to be added to all dishes—including rotisserie chicken, ribs, and more! 
  • Make healthy meals at a fraction of the time that traditional cooking requires with convenient one-touch meal settings
  • Manual Pressure function lets you set any cooking time at either high or low pressure, allowing you to customize recipes

