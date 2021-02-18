Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker drops to $70 today (Reg. up to $110)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $110 at Target and currently $80 elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. One of the more compact and attractive models in the Keurig single-serve brewer lineup, it features a form-factor that is less than 5-inches wide, allowing it to fit nicely in most spaces. From there, you’re looking at a 46-ounce removable water reservoir (can do about 4 cups before it needs to be filled), three cup size options, and a travel mug-friendly design so you can brew directly into your on-the-go cup (up to 7-inches tall). Auto shut-off and compatibility with the K-Cup universal coffee filter, so you can use your own ground beans, round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A particularly notable alternative for folks looking for a slim K-Cup brewer is the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. It comes in at $40 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,200 customers. This one can brew K-Cup pods and ground beans right out of the box without the need to purchase a separate filter.

Speaking of K-Cups, we are still tracking a big-time deal on the popular SF Bay pods at up to 35% off for the 80-packs. Then check out this ongoing offer on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 before you dive into our home goods guide for even more notable discounts on items for around the house and home office.

More on the Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Get your much-needed caffeine fix with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker. The compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table, while the single-serve design lets you have a cup of joe in few easy steps. This Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker has a drip tray to hold overflows and keep your counter neat. If you live or work at higher altitudes (5000′), enable the High Altitude setting for the proper brewing process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!