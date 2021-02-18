FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker drops to $70 today (Reg. up to $110)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKeurig
Reg. $80+ $70

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $110 at Target and currently $80 elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. One of the more compact and attractive models in the Keurig single-serve brewer lineup, it features a form-factor that is less than 5-inches wide, allowing it to fit nicely in most spaces. From there, you’re looking at a 46-ounce removable water reservoir (can do about 4 cups before it needs to be filled), three cup size options, and a travel mug-friendly design so you can brew directly into your on-the-go cup (up to 7-inches tall). Auto shut-off and compatibility with the K-Cup universal coffee filter, so you can use your own ground beans, round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A particularly notable alternative for folks looking for a slim K-Cup brewer is the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. It comes in at $40 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,200 customers. This one can brew K-Cup pods and ground beans right out of the box without the need to purchase a separate filter. 

Speaking of K-Cups, we are still tracking a big-time deal on the popular SF Bay pods at up to 35% off for the 80-packs. Then check out this ongoing offer on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 before you dive into our home goods guide for even more notable discounts on items for around the house and home office. 

More on the Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Get your much-needed caffeine fix with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker. The compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table, while the single-serve design lets you have a cup of joe in few easy steps. This Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker has a drip tray to hold overflows and keep your counter neat. If you live or work at higher altitudes (5000′), enable the High Altitude setting for the proper brewing process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Keurig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds f...
Belkin’s Alexa Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2, 10W ...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G sees first price...
Amazon 1-day storage sale from $13: PNY microSDXC cards...
Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini falls to new all-time low...
Zinus’ Low-Profile Queen Bed Frame strikes $120, ...
Save up to 38% on GE Z-Wave dimmer switches, smart plug...
Clean any mess with Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry ...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Load up on SF Bay K-cup coffee pods today: 80-pack now $24 Prime shipped (35% off)

$24 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $25, Ghosts ‘n Goblins FREE, more

$25 Learn More
Shop now

Save up on $350 on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro folding quadcopters

$350 off Learn More
Reg. $100

Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds fall to $64 (Save 36%)

$64 Learn More
$780+ value

Parallels Desktop 16 + 10 Mac apps from $50: 1Password, Fantastical, more ($780+ value)

From $50 Learn More

Columbia takes 40% off winter jackets and vests with deals from just $25

Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $640 on iPhone 11/Pro models at Verizon

$640 off Learn More
Reg. $300

Belkin’s Alexa Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2, 10W Qi charging now $180 (Amazon low, Reg. $300)

$180 Learn More