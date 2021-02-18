Move 7GB of data in just one second with the WD_Black 2TB SN850 M.2 SSD at a low of $387

Amazon offers the WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $386.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down 15% from its normal going rate of $450, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This drive is what I personally use in my latest desktop and it works fantastically. You’ll find speeds up to 7GB/s read and 5.3GB/s write, which are astronomical. Plus, with 2TB of storage available here, this is both the perfect boot and game storage drive for your desktop. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to have a PCIe Gen 4 motherboard to use this SSD. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Step down to the WD Blue 1TB SN550 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive and save some cash. It comes in at $110 on Amazon, delivering read and write speeds of up to 2.4GB/s. I also use WD’s Blue SN550 in one of my computers as the cache drive for my server, which it does a fantastic job at. Before it was a cache drive, it was the boot and programs drive on my mini PC, which you can read more about here.

In the market for portable storage? Well, PNY’s latest sale includes multiple microSD cards and more priced as low as $13. You’ll find up to 24% in savings here, but these deals are 1-day-only, so you’ll need to act fast before prices go back up.

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

