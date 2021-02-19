FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Basic Man Subscription box full of essentials for $15 (Reg. $25), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Basic Man via Amazon is offering 40% off a Basic Man Subscription box for $15. Regularly this subscription box is priced at $25 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This subscription box features a cotton t-shirt that’s infused with stretch for comfort and great for everyday wear. It also comes with anti-microbial briefs that contain bamboo or a soft feel. Plus, you also receive a pair of socks as well with fun patterns to pair with your dress shoes or boots. Rated 4/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about the box.

Finish your look with the Under Armour Men’s Jordan Speith Iso-Chill Tour Cap 2.0 in size medium/large for just $17. To compare, this hat is regularly priced at $35. This hat is great for workouts and to help keep the sun out of your eyes. Plus, the material is breathable and sweat-wicking. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today including sales from Hunter, Express, and more.

Basic Man Subscription Box features:

  • Not your everyday basics
  • Sign up, sit back and relax and receive amazing basics at your doorstep
  • Soft cotton shirts that are blended with REPREVE recycled poly for a comfortable and durable stretch
  • Comfort stretch, anti-microbial briefs that contain bamboo and REPREVE recycled poly for a silky soft feel
  • Comfiest socks in the world

