Amazon offers Basic Man Subscription box full of essentials for $15 (Reg. $25), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Basic Man via Amazon is offering 40% off a Basic Man Subscription box for $15. Regularly this subscription box is priced at $25 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This subscription box features a cotton t-shirt that’s infused with stretch for comfort and great for everyday wear. It also comes with anti-microbial briefs that contain bamboo or a soft feel. Plus, you also receive a pair of socks as well with fun patterns to pair with your dress shoes or boots. Rated 4/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about the box.

Finish your look with the Under Armour Men’s Jordan Speith Iso-Chill Tour Cap 2.0 in size medium/large for just $17. To compare, this hat is regularly priced at $35. This hat is great for workouts and to help keep the sun out of your eyes. Plus, the material is breathable and sweat-wicking. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Basic Man Subscription Box features:

Not your everyday basics

Sign up, sit back and relax and receive amazing basics at your doorstep

Soft cotton shirts that are blended with REPREVE recycled poly for a comfortable and durable stretch

Comfort stretch, anti-microbial briefs that contain bamboo and REPREVE recycled poly for a silky soft feel

Comfiest socks in the world

