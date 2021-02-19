We are now tracking loads of notable deals on Dr. Seuss iOS apps. With offers starting from $1, this is great time to stack up your library with classics for the kids. Ranging from The Lorax and Horton Hears a Who! to The Cat in the Hat Comes Back and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, these are essentially interactive storybooks. Readers can find hidden stars, tap and drag various elements for some surprises, and even explore the wild vocabulary by clicking words and images, among other things. The official Dr. Seuss iOS apps carry solid 4+ star ratings and are now on sale starting from $1 down below.

Dr. Seuss iOS apps:

Just about all of the best Dr. Seuss iOS apps are now on sale at the lowest prices we have tracked this year. While the deals are starting from $1, most of the popular titles are now down at $3.99, from the usual $6. That’s about 35% off the regular price tags and a great opportunity to add them to your library to enjoy with the kids.

You can browse through all of the Dr. Seuss app deals below. just be sure to hit up this ongoing Apple Gift card promotion, this massive Parallels Desktop 16 sale, the rest of today’s iOS app deals. This morning’s roundup features deals on titles like Slayaway Camp, 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, Last Colossus, and more.

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

More on the The Lorax by Dr. Seuss:

The best-selling Dr. Seuss classic “The Lorax” comes to life with playful interactivity, delightful animations and fun activities! Tap and drag to find playful surprises throughout the book. Find hidden stars on every page to reveal fun Activities. Read along with highlighting narration, read it yourself, or enjoy auto play. Explore new vocabulary by tapping words and pictures.

