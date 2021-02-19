FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the Hat, Grinch, and more up to 35% off

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $6 From $1

We are now tracking loads of notable deals on Dr. Seuss iOS apps. With offers starting from $1, this is great time to stack up your library with classics for the kids. Ranging from The Lorax and Horton Hears a Who! to The Cat in the Hat Comes Back and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, these are essentially interactive storybooks. Readers can find hidden stars, tap and drag various elements for some surprises, and even explore the wild vocabulary by clicking words and images, among other things. The official Dr. Seuss iOS apps carry solid 4+ star ratings and are now on sale starting from $1 down below. 

Dr. Seuss iOS apps:

Just about all of the best Dr. Seuss iOS apps are now on sale at the lowest prices we have tracked this year. While the deals are starting from $1, most of the popular titles are now down at $3.99, from the usual $6. That’s about 35% off the regular price tags and a great opportunity to add them to your library to enjoy with the kids. 

You can browse through all of the Dr. Seuss app deals below. just be sure to hit up this ongoing Apple Gift card promotion, this massive Parallels Desktop 16 sale, the rest of today’s iOS app deals. This morning’s roundup features deals on titles like Slayaway Camp, 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, Last Colossus, and more

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, more

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20, Minecraft $20, more

More on the The Lorax by Dr. Seuss:

The best-selling Dr. Seuss classic “The Lorax” comes to life with playful interactivity, delightful animations and fun activities! Tap and drag to find playful surprises throughout the book. Find hidden stars on every page to reveal fun Activities. Read along with highlighting narration, read it yourself, or enjoy auto play. Explore new vocabulary by tapping words and pictures. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, ...
Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now ...
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches o...
Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf ...
Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Rush Rally 3, Absolu...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 Pro Case $10 (20% off), more

From $8 Learn More
10% off

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift cards now starting from $9

From $9 Learn More
Shop now

Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more from $10 in latest sale

From $10 Learn More
30% off

The North Face adds new styles to its Winter Event! Save 30% off outerwear, boots, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot’s mix and match DEWALT sale takes up to $120 off tool bundles

$120 off Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20, Minecraft $20, more

$47.50 Learn More
Save 25%

Razer’s Opus Headphones deliver ANC, gaming features, more at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More