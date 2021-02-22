Two AquaSonic electric toothbrushes + 10 brush heads, UV sanitize dock, more at $60 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AquaSonic DUO PRO electric toothbrush bundle with UV sanitizing for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. It has sold for between $80 at $100 at Amazon over the last year and is now at the lowest price we can find. This highly-rated set might not come from Oral-B or one of the big brands, but it offers up loads of extras that would cost well over $100 (or much more) from other companies. That includes two toothbrush handles, 10 brush heads, two travel cases, and a dual wireless charging stand with a UV sanitization chamber. The handles are IPX7 waterproof and feature four brushing modes alongside the 40,000VPM ultrasonic motor. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the dual setup in today’s lead deal is overkill for your needs, take a look at the particularly affordable Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. There are no bells or whistles here, but it does carry stellar reviews and a modest $25 price tag. You get one brush head and no UV sanitization, but it will provide a better clean that a typical manual brush in most cases.

We are still tracking deals on the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush right here, just be sure to swing by our home goods and fashion deal hubs for more personal care and wardrobe deals. Check out our coverage of the new COACH x Champion collaboration as well as this roundup of the best new cologne to pick up this year, then hit up all of the ongoing apparel and footwear sale events here.

More on AquaSonic DUO PRO electric toothbrush bundle:

Upgraded features include new smart toothbrushes with rechargeable lithium Ion batteries (1 charge = 30 days of use), upgraded ProFlex brush heads, and 4 improved modes with smart timers. A new UV sanitizing and true wireless charging base with auto timer kills 99.99% that can remain even after rinsing. Duo Pro comes complete with 10 brush heads and 2 travel cases for a total of 15 items included in the box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!