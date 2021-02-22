We are ready to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this ongoing Parallels app promotion and this morning’s deals on the latest 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro, we are now ready to gather all of Monday’s best app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Typic – Text on Photos, Modern Magic Ball, Neverwinter Nights, Solar Walk 2 – Solar System 3D, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Typic – Text on Photos: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Solar System 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Calculator HD Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Calculator Pro Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photobox Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: QR Code Reader for iOS: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battery⁺: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Solar Walk 2:

Solar Walk 2 is a powerful tool for exploring our Solar system. The app takes you on a fascinating trip through the vast realms of space and introduces an amazing Solar system model with beautiful 3D representations of the Sun, the Moon, planets, satellites, planetary atmospheres and other space objects in the smallest details. Being a new way to view the Solar system and explore the most outstanding space missions, Solar Walk 2 stands out among other astronomy applications with its stunning visuals, graphics and attractive interface

