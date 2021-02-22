Nevermind Peloton, this Finer Form indoor exercise bike works with Apple Fitness+ (Gold Box: $320)

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Finer Form indoor exercise bike with belt driven 35-lb flywheel and tablet holder for $319.99 shipped. That’s $180 off the list price and the lowest price we’ve seen for this magnetic resistance bike that offers iPad/tablet/phone and water bottle holders. It fits riders 5’1”-6’3”.

With Peloton Bikes and memberships costing $2,000 + $40/month and having long wait times, many home fitness people are turning toward more affordable bikes paired with Apple’s new Fitness Plus regimen. You can also still use the Peloton app with this bike.

About Finer Form indoor exercise bike:

30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE AND MANUFACTURER WARRANTY: Our Heavy Duty Exercise Bike is Backed with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. An Elegant Indoor Bike with Matte Black Texture You can Rely on.

LOW TO HIGH RESISTANCE SETTINGS – Free-Ride and High Intensity Settings are Perfect for Instructor-led Indoor Bike Training, and Indoor Bike Interval Work.

BELT-DRIVE 35LB. FLYWHEEL – Our Stationary Bikes Pedal Forward Or Backwards Smoothly. Magnetic Resistance Goes from 3-10 According To Indoor Bike Settings, And Glide Easily As You Brake.

FEATURES ALL FUNCTIONS YOU WILL NEED FOR AN EXERCISE BIKE – LCD Monitor with Rpm Cadence Output, SPD Compatible Pedals, Tablet and Water Bottle Holder, Transportation Wheels for Easy Movement

FULLY ADJUSTABLE FOR SIZE AND COMFORT – Perfect for Indoor Bike Riders 5’1”-6’3”. Raise or Lower the Exercise Bikes Handlebars to Your Body Posture. Professional Cycle Bike Grade seat for Comfort. Perfect Exercise Bikes for Home or Work.

