FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rachio’s 3rd gen. HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Controller drops to $178 at Amazon (Reg. $250+)

-
AmazonSmart HomeRachio
Reg. $250+ $178

Amazon is now offering the 16-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (3rd generation) for $177.78 shipped. Also now matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $280, it has gone for as much as $250 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This Apple HomeKit-compatible system allows you take full-control over your water system in an automated and intelligent manner. With the ability to save “30- to 50%” on your monthly water bill, it taps into local weather forecasts to calculate the most optimized watering and that you’re never wasting it, while the app-controlled side of things provides scheduling and estimated water usage stats. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, Amazon is currently charging the same price for the 3rd generation 8-zone system right now. However, with your savings you might want to take a look at the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Weatherproof Outdoor Enclosure. It sells for $30 and carries solid ratings while offering a fully weatherproofed housing to mount to protect your controller outdoors or in damp sheds and the like. 

Deals on HomeKit gadgets continue from here with offers on LIFX’s Z-TV Color Light Strip, this Emerson Touch Thermostat, and Arlo’s 1080p HomeKit Video Doorbell. Head over to our smart home guide for additional offers including Wemo’s latest smart plug at $20 and much more. 

More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller:

  • Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!
  • Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.
  • Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.
  • Experience fast DIY installation. Rachio Smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers. Install in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Our in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Rachio

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time l...
Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming ...
Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals...
Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139...
Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-tim...
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable speaker sees first dis...
Just $4 Prime shipped gives your cat, dog, or other sma...
Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 falls to $350...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: TP-Link Smart Light Switch $15, more

Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit motion sensors, smart plugs, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 23%

ecobee’s Haven system works with HomeKit Secure Video starting at $100 (Save 23%)

From $100 Learn More
Up to 25% off

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low from $75 each (Up to 25% off)

From $75/ea Learn More
40% off

Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

$60 Learn More
30% off

Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming mouse pad at under $8.50 on Amazon

$8.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals starting from under $3.50

$3.50+ Learn More
$124 off

Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts abound from $139 (Up to $124 off)

From $139 Learn More