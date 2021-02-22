Rachio’s 3rd gen. HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Controller drops to $178 at Amazon (Reg. $250+)

Amazon is now offering the 16-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (3rd generation) for $177.78 shipped. Also now matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $280, it has gone for as much as $250 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This Apple HomeKit-compatible system allows you take full-control over your water system in an automated and intelligent manner. With the ability to save “30- to 50%” on your monthly water bill, it taps into local weather forecasts to calculate the most optimized watering and that you’re never wasting it, while the app-controlled side of things provides scheduling and estimated water usage stats. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Just for comparison sake, Amazon is currently charging the same price for the 3rd generation 8-zone system right now. However, with your savings you might want to take a look at the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Weatherproof Outdoor Enclosure. It sells for $30 and carries solid ratings while offering a fully weatherproofed housing to mount to protect your controller outdoors or in damp sheds and the like.
More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller:
- Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!
- Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.
- Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.
- Experience fast DIY installation. Rachio Smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers. Install in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Our in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!
