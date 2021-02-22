Rachio’s 3rd gen. HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Controller drops to $178 at Amazon (Reg. $250+)

Amazon is now offering the 16-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (3rd generation) for $177.78 shipped. Also now matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $280, it has gone for as much as $250 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This Apple HomeKit-compatible system allows you take full-control over your water system in an automated and intelligent manner. With the ability to save “30- to 50%” on your monthly water bill, it taps into local weather forecasts to calculate the most optimized watering and that you’re never wasting it, while the app-controlled side of things provides scheduling and estimated water usage stats. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, Amazon is currently charging the same price for the 3rd generation 8-zone system right now. However, with your savings you might want to take a look at the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Weatherproof Outdoor Enclosure. It sells for $30 and carries solid ratings while offering a fully weatherproofed housing to mount to protect your controller outdoors or in damp sheds and the like.

More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

Experience fast DIY installation. Rachio Smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers. Install in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Our in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

