FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This portable power station offers 18W USB-C, multiple AC plugs, + more at $170 ($100 off)

-
AmazonGreen DealsMeterk
$100 off $170

HusLand (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meterk Portable 300W Power Station for $169.99 shipped with the code TECHB02182 at checkout. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and is among one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This portable power station offers plenty of charging capabilities. The USB-C port supports up to 18W of charging capability, while the standard USB plugs output 3.1A. The AC plugs support 110V and are ready to power small kitchen appliances and other devices while camping. The large 300W capacity provides 80000mAh of usage before it’s time to recharge, which can be done via solar or wall power. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The NEXPOW Portable Power Station is perfect for those who want to save some more cash. While it’s smaller at 178Wh, you’ll only spend $100 here when you clip the on-page coupon. The USB-C port supports up to 45W of charging ability, which is more than today’s lead deal. However, you’ll just have less total capacity to bring with you.

Prefer name brands? Well, right now we’re tracking both Jackery as well as WAKYME portable power stations on sale for as low as $280. These deals offer up to $130 off normal going rates and total capacities that are much higher than today’s lead deal, with up to 500Wh available. Be sure to swing by our roundup for more details.

Meterk Portable Power Station features:

An ideal choice for outdoor mobile power and emergency backup battery for home office. With 110V AC socket, 2 DC ports, 2 USB ports, and 1 Type C port, it can supply power to 7 devices at the same time. It can fully charge laptops > 5 times, cellphones > 20 times, CPAP machine > 4 nights, mini refrigerator > 5 hours under normal circumstances(actually depending on the product power), providing sufficient power for your outdoor adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Meterk

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Simplify coming and going with Walker Edison’s pr...
Prop you an iPhone, iPad, or Switch with this folding a...
Protect your AirPods/Pro with elago’s Nintendo-in...
Amazon will ship this L-shaped desk to your door for le...
NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem systems...
Upgrade your Zoom calls with a rechargeable, dimmable, ...
Starbucks ground coffee and K-cups up to 40% off with d...
Backpack deals from $13: Osprey, Timbuk2, and Amazon so...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $350

Jackery’s Portable Power Station sports 60W USB-C PD, dual 110V AC, more at $70 off

$280 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Anker’s USB-C portable PowerHouse II 400 generator at $300 shipped

$300 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Slayaway Camp, 4K Camera Pro, 3D EARTH PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More

Synology debuts new 25GbE NIC, refreshed caching NVMe SSDs, more

Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale offers sneaker deals for $35 (Reg. up to $80)

$35 Learn More
Save $40

Simplify coming and going with Walker Edison’s premium Hall Tree, now $159.50 (Save $40)

$159.50 Learn More