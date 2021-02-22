This portable power station offers 18W USB-C, multiple AC plugs, + more at $170 ($100 off)

HusLand (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meterk Portable 300W Power Station for $169.99 shipped with the code TECHB02182 at checkout. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and is among one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This portable power station offers plenty of charging capabilities. The USB-C port supports up to 18W of charging capability, while the standard USB plugs output 3.1A. The AC plugs support 110V and are ready to power small kitchen appliances and other devices while camping. The large 300W capacity provides 80000mAh of usage before it’s time to recharge, which can be done via solar or wall power. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The NEXPOW Portable Power Station is perfect for those who want to save some more cash. While it’s smaller at 178Wh, you’ll only spend $100 here when you clip the on-page coupon. The USB-C port supports up to 45W of charging ability, which is more than today’s lead deal. However, you’ll just have less total capacity to bring with you.

Prefer name brands? Well, right now we’re tracking both Jackery as well as WAKYME portable power stations on sale for as low as $280. These deals offer up to $130 off normal going rates and total capacities that are much higher than today’s lead deal, with up to 500Wh available. Be sure to swing by our roundup for more details.

Meterk Portable Power Station features:

An ideal choice for outdoor mobile power and emergency backup battery for home office. With 110V AC socket, 2 DC ports, 2 USB ports, and 1 Type C port, it can supply power to 7 devices at the same time. It can fully charge laptops > 5 times, cellphones > 20 times, CPAP machine > 4 nights, mini refrigerator > 5 hours under normal circumstances(actually depending on the product power), providing sufficient power for your outdoor adventure.

