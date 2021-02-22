Upgrade your Zoom calls with a rechargeable, dimmable, bicolor LED light: $21.50 (50% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Dimmable LED Rechargeable Camera Light for $21.49 Prime shipped with the code L3CL021022 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still handling multiple Zoom meetings per day, it’s very possible that your lighting isn’t as good as it could be. Well, this dimmable panel features 112 LEDs, is bicolor (meaning you can change the color temperature), and varies in brightness. The built-in rechargeable battery means you won’t have to run any additional cables for it to function, as well. This will deliver the perfect brightness for extra light on your face so those on the other end of the Zoom call can see you easier. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the built-in battery and bicolor design of today’s lead deal. This ring light can go around your camera, smartphone, or just be set off to the side. It features three light modes and 11 different brightness levels for you to customize the look. It’s even powered over USB, meaning it can plug into your computer for an easier setup. Coming in at $16, this is the perfect setup if you’re on a tighter budget or just need a little extra lighting.

Looking for the ultimate in video recording capabilities? Well, the recently-released Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro 6K is a fantastic camera. It uses the URSA Mini Pro 12 color science for an enhanced look and a true cinematic feel. It launched last week, and we have all the details for you right here in our announcement coverage.

More about TaoTronics’ Camera Light:

Solid Portable Build: Premium metal shell with reinforced TPU edge adds strength to the anti-shock design, withstanding drops up to 1. 8m all in a space-saving size of xx x xx cm

112-Led lights with filter: created to gently cast a soft light that won’t cause discomfort to your eyes for flawless video broadcasting, photography & Filming

Easy light adjustment: cleverly control the brightness (20% – 100%) and color temperature (3000K – 6500K) via 3 buttons: mode, +, –

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!