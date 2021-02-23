Flesh out your ideas on Amazon’s premium Glass Dry-Erase Board: $51 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 2- by 3-foot Glass Dry-Erase Board for $50.91 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, there are some occasions when you find it easier to plot out an idea on a large surface. Thankfully this Amazon discount is here to save the day. The dry erase board in question measures 2- by 3-feet and features a clean style that should look great on your wall. A borderless frame delivers a clean and minimalistic look. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Unless you already have some markers around, you’ll need to grab a few. Thankfully a mere $4 will score four of EXPO’s Low-Odor Dry Erase Marker. Each one is a different color, allowing you to easily differentiate ideas throughout your next brainstorming session. Well over 43,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not make your setup more comfortable with Amazon’s Modern Desk Chair? It’s currently available for $50 off, making now a superb time to strike. And if a new desk is what you need, a fresh Monoprice sale has motorized standing desks and more priced from $75.

Amazon Basics Glass Dry-Erase Board features:

Non-magnetic frosted glass white board for home or office note taking, drawing, or organization; Borderless frame for a clean, minimal look

Frosted glass surface can be written on with dry erase markers and wiped away easily

Detachable marker tray included

Easy installation with included hardware

