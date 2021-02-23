FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers adidas popular logo hoodies for $24 Prime shipped, more

-
AmazonFashionAdidas

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering 24% off adidas Men’s 3-Stripe Logo Hoodie for $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at $30 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low as well as $55 at Macy’s. This sweatshirt is available in two color options and it’s in men’s sizing, however women can also wear this sweatshirt due to its gender neutral hues. You can easily style this throughout any season with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts alike. It also has a cozy fleece interior to help keep you warm as well as a drawstring hood. Ratings are still coming in, however adidas is a well-known brand. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal from adidas is the men’s 6-Pack Athletic Cushioned No Show Socks in white for $14.23. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $18 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year. This style is great to wear for workouts and they have moisture-wicking fabric to promote comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 3,700 reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering select styles of running and hiking shoes for just $35.

adidas 3-Stripe Logo Hoodie features:

  •  A large logo and three stripes add an authentic touch to the cozy fleece.
  • Drawstring hood with crossover neckline
  • Imported
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Ribbed hem; three stripes at sleeves; logo at front

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
Ditch the Apple tax with this $13 braided solo loop Wat...
Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at...
eufyCam’s 2C Pro Cameras sport HomeKit Secure Video f...
Sun Joe’s powerful 2800PSI electric pressure wash...
Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at ...
Cover your entire desk with PECHAM’s XXXL gaming ...
Amazon Wag dog food/treat sale up to 40% off with deals...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Hanes takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10: Sweatpants, t-shirts, more

From $10 Learn More
$13.30

Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17), more

Reg. $17 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, AC Origins Deluxe $14, more

$17 Learn More
Reg. $299

New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet to $238 (Save 20%)

$238 Learn More
30% off

DSW takes extra 30% off all boots: Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Clarks, more

From $25 Learn More

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Learn More
Save $200

Save up to $200 on LG UltraGear gaming monitors on sale from $319

From $319 Learn More
$100 off

Samsung’s Dolby Audio 2.1 Ch Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer now $160 ($100 off)

$160 Learn More