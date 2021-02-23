Amazon offers adidas popular logo hoodies for $24 Prime shipped, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering 24% off adidas Men’s 3-Stripe Logo Hoodie for $23.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at $30 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low as well as $55 at Macy’s. This sweatshirt is available in two color options and it’s in men’s sizing, however women can also wear this sweatshirt due to its gender neutral hues. You can easily style this throughout any season with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts alike. It also has a cozy fleece interior to help keep you warm as well as a drawstring hood. Ratings are still coming in, however adidas is a well-known brand. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable deal from adidas is the men’s 6-Pack Athletic Cushioned No Show Socks in white for $14.23. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $18 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year. This style is great to wear for workouts and they have moisture-wicking fabric to promote comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 3,700 reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering select styles of running and hiking shoes for just $35.

adidas 3-Stripe Logo Hoodie features:

A large logo and three stripes add an authentic touch to the cozy fleece.

Drawstring hood with crossover neckline

Imported

Kangaroo pocket

Ribbed hem; three stripes at sleeves; logo at front

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!