Eastbay takes 20% off sitewide + 25% off orders of $175: Nike, adidas, ASICS, more

Eastbay is offering 20% off sitewide and 25% off orders of $175 or more with promo code FEB20 or FEB25 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $104 and originally were priced at $160. These shoes were designed for runners in mind, with lightweight material to help you go mile after mile. They’re also cushioned, flexible, and feature a rigid outsole that’s nice on the pavement or treadmill alike. You can choose from an array of color options and the sock-like fit adds support as well. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

