FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring some live plants into your home office from $16 in today’s Amazon succulents sale

-
AmazonHome GoodsShop Succulents
20% off From $16

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Shop Succulents Live Succulents for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 20% off the regular $30 price tag, matching the Amazon low on this particular bundle, and the best we can find. It’s time to bring some easy-to-care-for greenery into your home/office (or anywhere really) with this 12-pack of live succulents. Each of them comes fully rooted in a 2-inch pot and doesn’t take much more than a quick watering once every two weeks or so (more details on that right here). The handpicked selection you’ll receive will include a “beautiful array of colors and textures,” plus you might even have enough to use as gifts and the like. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More succulent deals below from $16

More Shop Succulents deals:

Be sure to swing by our classic roundup of the best gifts for hosting guests and the like in the under $25 category for some additional ideas. Then, check out Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection and the rest of the furniture and decor deals we have live including Amazon’s Modern Desk Chair, these Zinus and Amazon-branded bed discounts, and Walker Edison’s premium Hall Tree, just to name a few. 

More on the Shop Succulents bundle:

(12) assorted succulents in 2″ pot. Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness. Succulents are extremely sensitive to overwatering and damp soil can cause root rot. Dry out soil completely between waterings. Recommended amount is once every two weeks. Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Shop Succulents

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ ki...
Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme...
Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upg...
Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off toda...
iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand f...
Take to the skies and capture everything with this 2.7K...
Save as much as $300 on WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS wit...
Less than $10 Prime shipped will score Amazon’s P...
Show More Comments

Related

$57 off

It takes just five minutes to install AUTO-VOX’s solar wireless backup camera at $113

$113 Learn More
Reg. $25.50

Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ kit at just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25.50)

$13 Learn More
#1 best-seller

Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife hits lowest price in months at $12

$12 Learn More
$129 off

Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upgrade your patio at $371

$371 Learn More
All-time low

Save $375 on OnePlus 8T Android smartphones with BOGO 50% off promotion

$375 off Learn More
65% off

Cuisinart cookware and utensil sets up to $200 off today with deals starting from $50 shipped

From $50 Learn More

Lenovo unveils 39.7-inch Thunderbolt 4 monitor with 2500R curvature, USB-C hub, more

Learn More
Save 20%

iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand falls to $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More