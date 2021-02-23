Bring some live plants into your home office from $16 in today’s Amazon succulents sale

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Shop Succulents Live Succulents for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 20% off the regular $30 price tag, matching the Amazon low on this particular bundle, and the best we can find. It’s time to bring some easy-to-care-for greenery into your home/office (or anywhere really) with this 12-pack of live succulents. Each of them comes fully rooted in a 2-inch pot and doesn’t take much more than a quick watering once every two weeks or so (more details on that right here). The handpicked selection you’ll receive will include a “beautiful array of colors and textures,” plus you might even have enough to use as gifts and the like. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More succulent deals below from $16.

More on the Shop Succulents bundle:

(12) assorted succulents in 2″ pot. Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness. Succulents are extremely sensitive to overwatering and damp soil can cause root rot. Dry out soil completely between waterings. Recommended amount is once every two weeks. Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again.

