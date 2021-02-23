Add these Mario Diorama Play Sets to your collection from under $18 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Underground Diorama Play Set for $17.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, and sometimes fetching as much as $40+, today’s offer is up to 41% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It sells for $25 at GameStop right now as well. Perfect for your young Mario fans or to adorn the game room, this play set diorama includes a 2.5-inch articulated Mario figure alongside five interactive environment pieces for some “shifting platform action.” The brick block also features a pop-up mushroom feature as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More Mario toys below.

We also spotted the Super Mario Lava Castle Deluxe Diorama Play Set down at $17.99 Prime shipped on Amazon. While this is a light discount that dropped in price a few weeks ago, we just thought it might be a good idea to mention in case you’re looking to create a larger Mario diorama setup. While it has gone for more, it usually fetches around $20 and carries 4+ star ratings.

For slightly less, you can scoop up the LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Building Kit for your SMB fix. But as anyone that has been following along with our LEGO coverage over the last year or so will know, there are plenty of amazing Mario LEGO kits out there. First of all, check out our hands-on review of the amazing LEGO NES console kit and this roundup of all the new Mario LEGO kits hitting in 2021. Then dive into our latest deal post to score some discounted building kits right now starting from $12.

More on the Super Mario Underground Diorama Playset:

Playset includes two and a half inch articulated Mario figure

Five interactive environment pieces

Brick block with mushroom pop-up feature

Also includes shifting platform action

Suggested for ages 3+

