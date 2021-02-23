FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add these Mario Diorama Play Sets to your collection from under $18 (Reg. up to $30)

-
AmazonApps GamesToys & Hobbies
Reg. $25+ $18

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Underground Diorama Play Set for $17.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, and sometimes fetching as much as $40+, today’s offer is up to 41% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It sells for $25 at GameStop right now as well. Perfect for your young Mario fans or to adorn the game room, this play set diorama includes a 2.5-inch articulated Mario figure alongside five interactive environment pieces for some “shifting platform action.” The brick block also features a pop-up mushroom feature as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More Mario toys below. 

We also spotted the Super Mario Lava Castle Deluxe Diorama Play Set down at $17.99 Prime shipped on Amazon. While this is a light discount that dropped in price a few weeks ago, we just thought it might be a good idea to mention in case you’re looking to create a larger Mario diorama setup. While it has gone for more, it usually fetches around $20 and carries 4+ star ratings

For slightly less, you can scoop up the LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Building Kit for your SMB fix. But as anyone that has been following along with our LEGO coverage over the last year or so will know, there are plenty of amazing Mario LEGO kits out there. First of all, check out our hands-on review of the amazing LEGO NES console kit and this roundup of all the new Mario LEGO kits hitting in 2021. Then dive into our latest deal post to score some discounted building kits right now starting from $12

More on the Super Mario Underground Diorama Playset:

  • Playset includes two and a half inch articulated Mario figure
  • Five interactive environment pieces
  • Brick block with mushroom pop-up feature
  • Also includes shifting platform action
  • Suggested for ages 3+

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is...
Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case protects your...
Sony relaunches COVID-19 Play At Home program: Ratchet ...
Upgrade your home office with Amazon’s Modern Des...
Save 25% on TaoTronics’ Ring Light Tripod bundle ...
Workout from home with Sunny Health & Fitness̵...
Philips Hue 7-Ft. Smart Outdoor Lightstrip strikes seco...
All-in-one Tonor USB mic bundle with tripod now down at...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO Trouble on Tatooine review: Beskar Mando and Baby Yoda make this set a steal

Buy now Learn More
Shop now

Save up to 40% on Monoprice motorized standing desks and more from $75

40% off Learn More
Save $50

Outfit your shop with SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Kit: $128 (All-time low)

$128 Learn More
40% off

This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is just $10 Prime shipped (40% off)

$10 Learn More

Green Deals: This 167Wh Portable Power Station runs all your gear off-grid for $90.50, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case protects your AirPods for $19.50

$19.50 Learn More
Play at Home

Sony relaunches COVID-19 Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank for FREE + more

FREE Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 70% off Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Nautica, more

From $15 Learn More