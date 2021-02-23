Microsoft discounts Cold Pursuit, Rambo, Sicario, and much more to just $5 each in HD or 4K

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials are back with another wide selection of great films. One of our favorites is Cold Pursuit at $4.99, which goes for $13 at Google Play. This movie stars Liam Neeson as a snowplow driver whose life is turned upside down after his son is murdered. Will Nels (Liam) be able to get vengeance for his son? You’ll have to watch this entertaining thriller to see what happens. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for a few of our favorites, or swing by Microsoft’s landing page to view everything on sale.

More $5 movies:

Did you see Apple’s latest iTunes sale? Well, it’s quite large and you’ll find movie collections and more for $20 or less. Classics like John Wick, The Hunger Games, and even Spider-Man are available here so you’ll want to take advantage of these discounts before they’re gone.

More about Cold Pursuit:

Featuring a wildly entertaining mix of dynamic action and dark humor, COLD PURSUIT stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver whose quiet family life is upended after his son’s murder. Nels begins a vengeful hunt for Viking, the drug lord he holds responsible for the killing, eliminating Viking’s associates one by one. As Nels draws closer to Viking, his actions bring even more unexpected and violent consequences, as he proves that revenge is all in the execution.

