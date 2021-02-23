FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $200 on LG UltraGear gaming monitors on sale from $319

Amazon currently offers the LG 27-inch UltraGear 1440p Monitor for $419 shipped. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, is $23 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. LG’s UltraGear monitor delivers a notable battlestation upgrade with a 1440p panel alongside 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside 1ms motion blur reduction, there’s also HDR support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Its 99% coverage of the sRGB color space makes this suitable for creative tasks throughout the day, as well, and you’ll also find two HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input to round out the package. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $319.

Other notable LG monitor deals:

Then jump over to our PC gaming guide for even more price cuts for retrofitting your battlestation. You can still score Razer’s previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 at a new all-time low of $400 off, which is live alongside plenty of other accessories. Not to mention, the new HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard that launched yesterday.

LG 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor features:

Delivering ultra-performance for serious gamers with an immersive 27 inch (QHD – 2560 x 1440) Gaming monitor with Nano IPS, a 1Msresponse time and a 144Hz refresh rate. Plus it’s G-SYNC compatible so you never miss a frame of the action. World’s first Nano IPS with 1MS response time (tested by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) on May 2019)

