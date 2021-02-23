FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated metal adjustable iPad/tablet stand is just $10 Prime shipped (40% off)

Licheers (99% positive feedback over the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Universal iPad and Tablet Stand for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $17, today’s offer is a solid 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Ideal for iPads and tablets up to 13-inches (devices larger than this might need to sit on the stand horizontally), it is made of “high-strength, alloyed aluminum” for a lightweight and yet sturdy solution. Rubber cushions throughout keep your device scratch-free and away from the metal, while a fold-up design makes for easy transportation and a series of cutouts allow your charging cable to thread right through the back. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re looking for something that can also support your smartphone as well as a tablet, check out the smaller model we spotted yesterday on sale for just over $7.50 Prime shipped as well as this UGREEN option with impressive ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers and a modest $13 price tag

Then swing over to our iPad deal hub where you’ll find ongoing deal on Apple accessories, and its latest models including the 256GB iPad Air at an Amazon low. You’ll also want to dive into some of the other accessory offers on tap today like Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case, this $13 braided solo loop Watch band, and TaoTronics’ Ring Light Tripod bundle

More on the Licheers Adjustable Tablet Stand:

Great desk accessories for the office and home. Easy to customize, supports both vertical and horizontal viewing while watching videos, reading, writing, cooking and so on. The tablet holder is made of an extremely high-strength, alloyed aluminum for greater strength and less weight. The classic and minimalist design is suitable for various occasions. The tablet stand applies to 4-13 inch devices, e.g. iPad 2019, iPad Air, iPad Pro 10.5/11/12.9, Surface Pro, Samsung Tablet. If the device is larger than 13 inches, just adjust it horizontally, it works well too.

