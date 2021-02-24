Amazon offers women’s pajamas up to 44% off from just $29 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tik Tik via Amazon is offering up to 44% off women’s pajamas. Our top pick from this sale is the Long Sleeve Sleepwear Scoop Neck Pjs Set for $28.79 shipped. Regularly these pajamas are priced at $40 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and infused with stretch for added comfort. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they would also make a fantastic gift idea as well. Best of all, they can be worn throughout any season and suitable for most ages. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,400 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You can also pair the pajamas with the Champion X-Temp 6-Pack of Socks for $12. These socks are regularly priced at up to $19 and this rate is the lowest we’ve seen in over 6-months. This style is great for workouts or everyday events and rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Old Navy Flash Event that’s offering deals from $5 and an extra 20% off your purchase.

Tik Tik Pajama Sleepwear features:

Womens thermal pajama set is made of skin-friendly and cozy viscose fabric, which is soft, lightweight, breathable, stretchy and comfortable, keep you easeful while sleeping at night, that’s ultra smooth against the skin so you can enjoy superior comfort

Moisture wicking sleepwear includes a top featuring long sleeve and scoop neck and sleep bottom pants featuring elastic waistband with drawstring to make relaxing as comfortable as possible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!