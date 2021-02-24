FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more, today only

For one day only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Under Armour Charged Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $48. For comparison, these running shoes are regularly priced at $75. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and ready to go the distance with you. They can be used on pavement or the treadmill alike for added convienience too. Plus, the reflective details throughout the shoe help to keep you visible during low light workouts. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale and be sure to check out the Lululemon spring collection here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

