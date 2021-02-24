FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express offers its best styles from just $15 + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, shoes, more

Express is currently offering its best-styles from just $15. Plus, it’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance for a total of up to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Spring is a great time to update your denim for a fresh look. The men’s Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans are currently marked down to $40, which is $48 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and the hem is tapered for a flattering fit. The dark wash is also timeless to wear throughout any season and can be dresses up or down seamlessly. Score even more deals from Express by heading below the jump or you can check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

