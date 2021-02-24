Grab a pair of Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knives for $30 Prime shipped (25% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knives for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly just shy of $20 a pop and currently on sale for over $18.50 each at Amazon, today’s offer is a least $10 or 25% off the going rate. Whether it’s for your EDC or outdoor adventures, today’s 2-pack allows you to keep one on your person and one safely stowed for emergencies or at the lake house. This is a steel blade with the Kershaw K-texture handle and liner lock that keeps the blade safely open and easily closable. Alongside the lifetime warranty from Kershaw, both knives also feature a reversible pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at under $8 Prime shipped. You can score a pair of these Amazon best-selling pocket knives for $16. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,000 Amazon customers and features a frame lock, stainless steel construction, and a pocket clip.

We are also still tracking notable deals on Kershaw’s 9-inch Clearwater Fillet Knife and Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife at just $12 as well. Head over to our sport/fitness deal hub for additional EDC and outdoor adventure gear as well as home workout equipment and this morning’s 1-day massage gun and fitness therapy sale at up to 44% off.

More on the Kershaw Shuffle Folding Knife:

At first glance, you might wonder, “what’s up with this little knife?” But that’s only until you get your hands on it. Once you do, you’ll see how nicely the finger contours fit your hand, how useful that stubby little blade is and how Kershaw’s K-Texture on the handle provides an extra secure grip. But that’s not all. There’s also the flathead screwdriver at the butt of the knife that doubles as a lanyard attachment. And then there’s the handy bottle cap lifter built into the back of the knife. Yeah, we thought you’d like that.

