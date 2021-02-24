Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 Dock sees very first discount to $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington SD2500T Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $159.97 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the very first discount we’ve tracked since this accessory launched back in December. Kensington’s dual display dock lives up to its name by being able to drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz thanks to a pair of DisplayPort outputs, or a single display in 8K. There’s also plenty of other I/O options here, including a USB-C slot, three USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to complete the package. There’s also 60W power passthrough to a connected device, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 270 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $130 at Amazon instead. This offering will still let you expand the I/O on a MacBook or Chromebook, but without as expansive of a selection of connectivity options. It delivers a pair of USB-A ports as well as two HDMI outputs and Gigabit Ethernet, all in a more portable form-factor than the lead deal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

But if you’re wishing a monitor could handle all of the hub functionality itself, have a look at the new Lenovo 39.7-inch Thunderbolt 4 display which was just announced yesterday. Otherwise, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a pair of Anker Thunderbolt 3 Docks on sale from $104, with as much as 20% in savings to be had.

Kensington SD2500T Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The SD2500T Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual 4K Hybrid Nano Dock with 60W PD – Win/Mac is the perfect, ultra-compact, full-featured Thunderbolt 3 laptop docking station. Features include universal compatibility, Single 8K or Dual 4K video output, 60W power delivery, UHS II SD 4.0 card readers, free Kensington DockWorks software, and a three-year warranty. It’s the ideal laptop docking station for a productive workplace.

