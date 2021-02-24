FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy offers deals from just $5 and extra 20% off your purchase

Old Navy is offering sitewide deals starting at just $5 as well as an extra 20% off your purchase with promote code SWEET at checkout. Spring is a great time to refresh your look and during this sale you can find deals on jeans, t-shirts, shorts, swimwear, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Cool-Dry Hybrid Jogger Pants are currently marked down from $20, which is $30 off the original rate. These on-trend pants are great for lounging, golfing, or casual events alike. They’re also available in three color options and the material was designed to be lightweight as well as breathable. These pants will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and if you’re looking for a women’s option, the Dynamic Fleece Cargo Joggers are priced at just $28. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nautica Spring Must-Have Event that’s offering 50% off shorts, t-shirts, and much more.

