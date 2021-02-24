FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elegantly lift your iMac to eye level with Twelve South HiRise Pro: $108.50 (Amazon low, $61 off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
Amazon low $108.50

Amazon is offering the Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac for $108.50 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This stand is bound to make an iMac pop with its luxurious look and feel. The front plate is reversible, allowing you to alternate between a walnut or aluminum appearance. An internal shelf allows you stow cables, SD cards, and more to ensure your desk is always looking its best. It raises an iMac or secondary display by 3.66-inches, helping improve posture by bringing it up to eye-level. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Have a look at our announcement coverage for further details.

Want something a bit more subtle? If so, it’s hard to overlook Rain Design’s mBase for iMac. It’ll only set you back $54, a price that’s just under half the cost of the Twelve South offering above. This unit mimics the shape of your iMac’s stand and delivers a sleek solution that’s comprised of “high-quality aluminum.”

And if you’ve been considering the approach of an M1 Mac mini or MacBook paired with a display, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of Lenovo’s 39.7-inch Thunderbolt 4 monitor. It features a 2500R curved design, a 12 port hub, and the list goes on. Laptop owners also stand to benefit from 100-watt passthrough charging support. See photos and read all about it right here.

Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac features:

  • Elevates iMac or external display to your optimal viewing height up to 3.66 inches
  • Creates hidden desktop storage for hard drives, hubs or personal items
  • Features a reversible walnut / aluminum front plate and padded leather top

