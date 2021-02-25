It’s Thursday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Time is winding down on the stellar ongoing Parallels Desktop 16 app bundle deal and we saw some great deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max this morning, but for now, it’s on to the most notable Mac and iOS app deals of the day. Highlights of today’s collection includes titles like Beholder 1 and 2, SteamWorld Quest, Sputnik Eyes, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StreetViewMap Street View Maps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glitchskier: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60, Fall Guys Ultimate $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Studio Island: Song Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Cat – Read Music: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bomb: A Modern Missile Command: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Coffee Buzz: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Beholder 2:

Every citizen of our great State dreams of working at the Ministry! You’re lucky, intern. Your dream has come true! Though you’re at the bottom of the career ladder, that’s more than many of your fellow citizens will ever achieve! Have you already decided what you’re going to become? Will you become a diligent and responsible officer decorated by the Wise Leader himself? Or will you become a hardline careerist capable of destroying anyone who stands between you and the Prime Minister’s seat? Or maybe you’re just a whistleblower? If so, who sent you? And why?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!