Add a highly-rated centrifugal juice extractor to your health routine at $50 today (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, this Best Buy exclusive is up to 50% off the going rate and at the best price we can find. Similar Bella models on Amazon start at $70. An affordable way to introduce some fresh home made juice to your 2021 health regimen, this is a five-speed extractor that “accommodates a wide range of fruits and vegetables…without removing most rinds.” Features include a 3-inch chute, the 1000W motor, dishwasher-safe parts, and a 1-liter BPA-free juice jar with a pour spout, froth separator, and a lid. Rated 4+ stars from over 330 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

When it comes to juicers, it’s tough to recommend a model in the sub $50 category and even harder to find one with solid ratings you would trust. Although, one option here is the Aicook Mouth Juice Extractor that’s currently $40 with the on-page coupon at Amazon. It carries even better ratings from over 5,000 customers and has a similar feature set as today’s lead deal. It also has the same 3-inch chute and comes with an extended 2-year warranty for replacement parts. 

While it has been a somewhat slower week in the kitchenware deal world, things are starting to heat up again today. On top of discounts on COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo and the Russell Hobbs Retro-Style Hand Mixer, we are also tracking Instant Pot’s Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker at $50 off and Keurig’s K-Duo Coffee Maker at $70 off. Just remember to check out the Gold Box Moen sale, today’s Home Depot Dyson event, and all of our ongoing furniture offers including Christopher Knight’s Preston Chair

More on the Bella Pro Centrifugal Juicer:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

