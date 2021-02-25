Refresh your room with Christopher Knight’s Preston Chair, now $205 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Preston Fabric Chair for $205 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. If you have a bedroom, living room, or home office that’s feeling a bit dated, this chair could be just the thing you need. It’s easy to assemble and once pieced together you’ll have a modern-looking furniture pieces that spans 30.2- by 29- by 29.5-inches. A subtle gray colorway ensures this chair will blend well in almost any environment. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact? If so, check out Art Leon’s Mid-Century Swivel Chair Brown for $130. It’s much more affordable, but does shed Christopher Knight’s more well-known branding. Going this route can also serve as a nice upgrade while allowing you to spend $75 less.

And if you need a full-blown loveseat or sofa, swing by yesterday’s collection of deals. There you’ll find high-end Amazon solutions that are up to $364 off. My personal favorite is the Rivet Revolve Modern Leather Loveseat, but a more spacious solution is also ripe for the picking, so peruse all of your options prior to making a decision.

Christopher Knight Preston Fabric Chair features:

Transform any room to a stylish space with comfortable seating with this club chair. Have the freedom to design your room without being hindered by your furniture.

Seat Height: 19.00 inches

Dimensions: 30.25 inches deep x 29.00 inches wide x 29.50 inches high

