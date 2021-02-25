Cole Haan best-sellers event takes 25% off styles that never go on sale from $40

Cole Haan Flash Sale takes 25% off best-sellers that never go on sale. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on popular sneakers, backpacks, messenger bags, handbags, belts, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the classic GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker for men. This style is currently marked down to $113 and originally was priced at $150. These sneakers are very on-trend for the spring season and pair nicely with all of your spring bottoms. The slip-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze and you can also choose from four versatile color options. With over 200 reviews from Cole Haan customers, they’re currently rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Cole Haan.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

