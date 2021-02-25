Macy’s cuts up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase: Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, more

Macy’s Clearance Event takes 40 to 50% off top brands and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code SAVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Calvin Klein Plaid Coat that’s currently marked down to $160 and originally was priced $400. This coat is very on-trend and looks great with workout attire, casual wear, or business outfits too. You can choose from two color options and it’s available in a wide variety of sizes. Better yet, the longer length is also flattering as well as the single breasted design. Hit the jump to score additional deals from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide to update your wardrobe today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Down Quilted Jacket $68 (Orig. $195)
- Polo Ralph Lauren P5 Knit Boxers $29 (Orig. $60)
- Nautica Navtech V-Neck Sweater $40 (Orig. $70)
- Michael Kors Modern-Fit Overcoat $148 (Orig. $495)
- Calvin Klein Packable Down Jacket $79 (Orig. $225)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Calvin Klein Plaid Coat $160 (Orig. $400)
- Free People Alpine Pullover $71 (Orig. $148)
- Free People Hannah Slouchy Blazer $81 (Orig. $168)
- Calvin Klein Faux-Fur Jacket $160 (Orig. $400)
- Kate Spade Hooded Coat $98 (Orig. $245)
- …and even more deals…
