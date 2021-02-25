FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tory Burch Private Event takes up to 70% off handbags, shoes, more + free shipping

The Tory Burch Private Event starts now with up to 70% off handbags, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Note: all sales are final and you must enter your email address to access the sale. Our top pick from this sale is the Fleming Soft Camera Bag that’s marked down to $169 and originally was priced at $398. This handbag is great for a women on the go with its crossbody style to help keep you hands-free. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the zippered interior is spacious to hold all of your essentials. You can also choose from three fun color options: tan, gray, or emerald. Plus, the gold hardware adds a luxurious touch and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Tory Burch customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

