FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $750 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $400

-
HDTVHome TheaterwootSamsung
Save $750 From $400

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung’s 2020 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup starting at $400. Shipping is free or Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the 55-inch model at $1,099.99. Down from its original $1,500 going rate, you’ll currently pay $1,398 at Amazon right now with today’s offer marking the second-best discount to date.

Samsung’s 55-inch Frame will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Also includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Samsung Frame TV deals:

Before you go check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today, earlier this year we got a look at Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here if the refurbished models on sale today aren’t going to cut it. But then go check out the $200 price cut on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV, the ongoing discount on the Roku Streambar at $109, and these Tablo OTA DVRs from $100.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

woot Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

iPhone 11/Pro/Max fall to new lows from $510, today onl...
Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) fo...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
Roku Streambar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content,...
Grab a pair of Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knives fo...
Save up to 33% on Tablo OTA DVR with automatic commerci...
Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at...
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $20

Strap this stylish stainless steel link band onto your Apple Watch for just $13 (Save 37%)

$13 Learn More
Shop now

iPhone 11/Pro/Max fall to new lows from $510, today only (Cert. Refurb)

From $510 Learn More

Star Wars Republic Commando makes redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Learn More
Reg. $75

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$58.50 Learn More
REg. $60+

Scoop up an Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker (3rd gen.) for just $25 Prime shipped today

$25 Learn More
40% off

Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’s outside with two chimes for just $13

$13 Learn More
Save $124

Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)

From $59 Learn More