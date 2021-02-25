Save up to $750 on cert. refurb Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $400

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung’s 2020 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup starting at $400. Shipping is free or Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the 55-inch model at $1,099.99. Down from its original $1,500 going rate, you’ll currently pay $1,398 at Amazon right now with today’s offer marking the second-best discount to date.

Samsung’s 55-inch Frame will deliver a unique home theater experience thanks to a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 4K HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Also includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Samsung Frame TV deals:

Before you go check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today, earlier this year we got a look at Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here if the refurbished models on sale today aren’t going to cut it. But then go check out the $200 price cut on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV, the ongoing discount on the Roku Streambar at $109, and these Tablo OTA DVRs from $100.

Samsung Frame 4K HDTV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

