We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some great deals on MacBooks as well as iPad Pro models at up to $679 off, but we are now turning our attention to the software side of things. Today’s most notable Mac/iOS app and game deals are highlighted by titles like Gunpowder, Ancient Legacy, The Beggar’s Ride, and a series of freebie StoryToys interactive books for the kids. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Power Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Video Trim -Cut And Clip Video: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gunpowder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Beggar’s Ride.: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StreetViewMap Street View Maps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Glitchskier: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Gunpowder:

Play as Incendio, our hero, armed with your wits and a keg of gunpowder to liberate the town’s gold from the evil Boss Grimshaw in this explosive puzzle game! 150 levels of puzzles and mind-bending mayhem await as you blaze a gunpowder trail across the Wild West. Save the day using flaming wagons, Gatling guns, chandeliers, cannons, mine carts, and more! Burn your way through each puzzle and crack the safe with a cleverly placed powder keg!

