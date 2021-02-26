WD 500GB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one is regularly $120 at B&H, where it is currently on sale for $90, and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Featuring “blazing fast NVMe technology” with speeds up to 1050MB/s, this is a great little SSD for storing photos, backups, and just as your daily portable storage device. Other features include 256-bit AES hardware encryption, shock-, vibration, and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as the USB-C connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.

Today’s deal puts the 500GB WD My Passport SSD down at the same price as SanDisk’s popular previous-generation model, but you can save slightly more with the Seagate One Touch SSD 500GB External Solid State Drive. This one isn’t quite as fast and you’re trading the USB-C jack out for a USB-A variant, but it will save you slightly more than the lead deal and might be a better option for folks without a USB-C-only desktop/laptop.

Be sure to dive into these ongoing deals on WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS systems with up to $300 in savings. Then check out some of the latest releases in the SSD game including CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs, the Synology 25GbE NIC, Western Digital’s all-new 4TB portable SSDs, and Kingston’s expanded lineup as well.

More on the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!