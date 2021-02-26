FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WD 500GB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
Reg. $90+ $80

Amazon is now offering the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one is regularly $120 at B&H, where it is currently on sale for $90, and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Featuring “blazing fast NVMe technology” with speeds up to 1050MB/s, this is a great little SSD for storing photos, backups, and just as your daily portable storage device. Other features include 256-bit AES hardware encryption, shock-, vibration, and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as the USB-C connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

Today’s deal puts the 500GB WD My Passport SSD down at the same price as SanDisk’s popular previous-generation model, but you can save slightly more with the Seagate One Touch SSD 500GB External Solid State Drive. This one isn’t quite as fast and you’re trading the USB-C jack out for a USB-A variant, but it will save you slightly more than the lead deal and might be a better option for folks without a USB-C-only desktop/laptop. 

Be sure to dive into these ongoing deals on WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS systems with up to $300 in savings. Then check out some of the latest releases in the SSD game including CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs, the Synology 25GbE NIC, Western Digital’s all-new 4TB portable SSDs, and Kingston’s expanded lineup as well. 

More on the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD: 

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)
  • 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30...
Anker ends the week with deals on ANC headphones, Qi ch...
Amazon offers women’s pajamas from $11 Prime ship...
Save up to 70% on health and wellness magazine subscrip...
Pair your Apple Watch with this leather band for just $...
Blue’s Blackout Yeti USB Mic sees rare price drop...
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to new all-time low from $6...
Give your car the backup camera it deserves with this w...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Fossil updates your watches and accessories with extra 40% off clearance + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Shop now

Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less movie sale

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Gunpowder, Ancient Legacy, StoryToys freebies, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Bravely Default II $50, more

$30 Learn More
Shop now

Anker ends the week with deals on ANC headphones, Qi chargers, more from $15

From $15 Learn More

Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase kicks off soon: New games/remakes, more

Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers women’s pajamas from $11 Prime shipped, today only

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker with built-in milk frother drops to $128 today (Reg. $180+)

$128 Learn More