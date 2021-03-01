FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Allen Edmonds cuts up to 70% dress shoes, boots, loafers, more with up to $100 off

-
FashionAllen Edmonds
70% off up to $100 off

Allen Edmonds Spring-Ready Sale offers up to 70% off dress shoes, boots, loafers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Sutter Mill Boots that are currently marked down to $150 and original were priced at $395. These boots are waterproof, which make them a great option for spring and the genuine leather will age beautifully with time. They can easily be dressed up or down with jeans or business pants alike and the all black coloring is very versatile. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Allen Edmonds below. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for Allen Edmonds include:

Also, be sure to check out the current Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns.

