FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble 20% in savings on LEGO Technic, Star Wars, Minecraft, and more from $12

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
20% off From $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender for $159.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Walmart for the same price, as well. Down from $200, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 2,573-piece creation assembles the iconic Land Rover Defender and stacks up to over 8-inches tall and 16-inches wide. Alongside a unique green design, there’s also working steering, independent suspension, and a detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine under the hood. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

With it being the start of a new month, LEGO has now released a collection of creations. Ranging from new builds from a galaxy far, far away to the latest Technic vehicles, BrickHeadz figures, and more, you’ll want to check out all of the kits that just dropped today right here.

LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender features:

Experience world-leading vehicle design firsthand with this highly authentic and displayable 42110 LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender model. Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this impressive LEGO replica captures the vehicle’s outstanding level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, and comes with original-design rims with ground-gripping tires.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

DEWALT power tool discounts from $99: 5-Pc. Combo $299,...
Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer + hygrometer drops ...
Hardcover gaming art books from $18: Cuphead, Atari, FF...
Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife hits $22 at Amazon, mor...
August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock falls to secon...
Finally be able to see in your garage with a 6,000-lume...
This value-packed mini projector creates a 200-inch 720...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Grow your Assistant setup with Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $57

Join Sam’s Club and get a free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes for $29 (Reg. $57)

$29 Learn More

New ViewSonic portable projector packs instant auto focus, direct USB-C connectivity, more

Order now! Learn More
Reg. up to $40

Hardcover gaming art books from $18: Cuphead, Atari, FF VIII, Splatoon, Tsushima, more

From $18 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 9th Dawn III, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to 90% off

PC Game Deals from $4: Star Wars Squadrons, The Sims 4, No Man’s Sky, much more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
20% off

Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife hits $22 at Amazon, more priced from $24

From $22 Learn More