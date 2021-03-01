FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth 3D Atlas, Simply Yoga, LVL, PlantFinder, more

It is now time to kick the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside these TwelveSouth accessories and today’s AirPods price drops, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s best app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Earth 3D – World Atlas, Simply Yoga, LVL, PlantFinder – Quick identifier, Icewind Dale, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cal Printer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dynamo: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Power Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Video Trim -Cut And Clip Video: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gunpowder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Beggar’s Ride.: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Earth 3D – World Atlas:

This interactive 3D globe features wonders of the world, political and physical maps, and weather. Discover a lot of fascinating facts and useful information about our planet! Original and colorful graphics, user-friendly interface and accurate information – this is what Earth 3D – World Atlas is all about! No Internet connection required (except for the weather)…And much more! New data is constantly being added, so please expect further updates!

