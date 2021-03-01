FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get a year of learning 24 languages with Rosetta Stone for $100 (Reg. $179)

-
MediaRosetta Stone
Reg. $179 $100

Whether it’s for business or leisure, learning a language can be a very rewarding process. Rosetta Stone provides some of the best learning tools currently available, covering 24 languages. You can get one year of unlimited access now for just $99.99 (Reg. $179) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

In the words of CNN, Rosetta Stone has been the “gold standard” of language learning for more than 26 years. This program is still at the cutting edge today, helping you speak, write, and read at a high level.

Available on desktop and mobile, Rosetta Stone courses introduce words, expressions, and phrases through pictures. It’s much like a native speaker teaching you new vocabulary by pointing things out. 

In addition, Rosetta Stone asks you to speak aloud. The app uses advanced speech recognition technology to analyze your accent and provide feedback. You can even adjust the sensitivity as you improve.

Rosetta Stone covers 24 different languages, from beginner to advanced levels. You can adjust your learning plan to fit with your schedule, and you can even access live tutoring through the app. 

Rated at 4.8 stars on the App Store, the Rosetta Stone app also has built-in phrasebooks and stories in every language. Along with iOS and Android, you can access courses via any desktop web browser.

Order today for just $99.99 to get 12 months of unlimited access to Rosetta Stone at 44% off the full price.

