This premium stand elevates an iPad, iPhone, and more for less than $8 (Amazon low)

Licheers (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Tablet/Smartphone Stand for $7.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want a sleek way to elevate an iPad or smartphone? Today’s deal could be the deal for you. It boasts a premium design that’s ready to blend well with almost any Apple product and it can support up to 11-inch devices. Height can be adjusted within a range of 7.2- to 10.7-inches and the viewing angle can be tweaked from 0- to 45-degrees. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego a premium look in favor of an even lower price tag with MoKo’s $5 Tablet Stand. It weighs in at only 1.76-ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds “completely flat” when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

And in case you missed it, today we unraveled several notable Twelve South discounts. You’ll find a wide variety of gear ranging from a HiRise MacBook Stand at $56 to the company’s StayGo USB-C Hub for $73. Swing by our post from earlier to find all of our top picks.

Licheers Tablet/Smartphone Stand features:

Licheers cell phone stand is compatible with 4-11 inches devices, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Nexus, Apple, Android phones, etc. If your device is with a case, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 0.59in.

Phone stand features a fully covered anti-skid silicone pad which can maximum protect your device from any scratch and slide. Equipped with a alu alloy support bar and robust base for the best stability. The base is made with ABS cover, thickened iron sheet and non-slip silicone pad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!