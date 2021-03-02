Along with today’s M1 MacBook and iPad price drops, we are now ready to collect all of the best Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll still find much of yesterday’s most notable offers still live down below along with all of today’s fresh new price drops. Highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, Cardinal Land, Magic Launcher Pro Widgets, Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Moom: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cal Printer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dynamo: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Unique card-based movement system…Various block types to experiment with…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…No ads…One-handed play.

