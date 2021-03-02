Cabela’s cuts up to 60% off Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, many more from $15

Cabela’s Great Outdoors Sale offers up to 60% off top brand clothing for men and women. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find great deals on Columbia, Carhartt, Ray-Ban, The North Face, Under Armour, and many more top brands. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Shorts for men. They’re currently marked down to $37 and originally were priced at $50. These shorts are great for warm weather and come in several fun color options. This style features 4-way stretch and it also has UPF 50 sun protection. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 125 Cabela customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Lululemon’s new March sale items with pricing starting at just $7.

