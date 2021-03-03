Upgrade your desktop with Intel’s 6-core i5 or 10-core i9 CPU from $175, more from $50

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Intel Core i5-10600K 6-core CPU for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $270 list price and $230 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our last mention by $55. This processor delivers 6-cores and 12-threads of power to your desktop. Plus, the K-SKU allows you to overclock this processor as it’s unlocked from the factory. Whether you’re upgrading from an older CPU or starting a build from scratch, this is a great choice for your next gaming rig. Just remember you’ll need a new LGA-1200 socket for this CPU, which NZXT’s latest N7 Z490 motherboard features. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

More PC gaming deals:

More about Intel’s Core i5 CPU:

6 Cores / 12 Threads

Socket Type LGA 1200

Up to 4. 8 GHz Unlocked

Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards

Intel Optane Memory Support

