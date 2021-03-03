FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your desktop with Intel’s 6-core i5 or 10-core i9 CPU from $175, more from $50

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Intel Core i5-10600K 6-core CPU for $174.99 shipped. Down from its $270 list price and $230 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our last mention by $55. This processor delivers 6-cores and 12-threads of power to your desktop. Plus, the K-SKU allows you to overclock this processor as it’s unlocked from the factory. Whether you’re upgrading from an older CPU or starting a build from scratch, this is a great choice for your next gaming rig. Just remember you’ll need a new LGA-1200 socket for this CPU, which NZXT’s latest N7 Z490 motherboard features. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

More PC gaming deals:

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide with the best deals from around the web in one place. It’s a page you should bookmark and check back frequently, because we’re always finding deals and posting them there. You’ll find news like AMD’s latest RX 6700 XT, the VicTsing TKL Mechanical keyboard at just $19, and much more.

More about Intel’s Core i5 CPU:

  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4. 8 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory Support

