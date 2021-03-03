FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kindle Oasis E-reader drops to $170 in Woot sale (Save 43%), more from $17

Today only, Woot is discounting as selection Amazon Echo speakers, Blink cameras, and Kindle eReaders. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Kindle Oasis 32GB Wi-Fi model at $169.99. Having originally fetched $300 and still selling for as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked to date and beats our previous mention by $50. Kindle Oasis delivers one of Amazon’s most premium E-reading experiences with a a 7-inch e-ink display and battery life that lasts for weeks at a time. There’s also IPX8 waterproofing so you can read in the tub or pool, as well as 32GB of storage for holding an entire library of digital titles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 13,000 customers.

Be sure to shop through the rest of the deals in today’s sale right here. There you’ll find everything from additional Kindle devices on sale to Echo speakers, Alexa smart displays, and more. Pricing starts at $17, providing a collection of Amazon’s previous-generation devices to pick up at notable discounts.

But then you’ll want to swing by our media guide for some discounted ways to fill up your new Kindle. Alongside several of the movie sales that are still live today, you’ll find a series of Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies available.

Kindle Oasis features:

The Kindle Oasis features our best ever 7”, 300 ppi Paperwhite display using the latest e-ink technology and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons, perfect for one handed reading. Introducing an adjustable warm light for a richer reading experience in any light.

